Swansea City transfer update revealed on first-teamer as Russell Martin takes stance

Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham has not been the subject of any approach during this window, according to manager Russell Martin who spoke to Wales Online.

The 26-year-old arrived in South Wales last summer and looked set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Swans during the 2021/22 campaign and beyond after playing in European competitions for former club Celtic.

In fairness to him, he did manage to get 37 league appearances under his belt last season, recording four goals and three assists in the process, though some of his displays came as a substitute.

He also began this season on the bench, coming on during the latter stages of their tie at Rotherham United before starting in their 3-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Despite not always being one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Swansea.com Stadium, he has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Guingamp and AC Ajaccio, both of whom currently ply their trade in the second tier of French football.

However, no enquiries or bids have been made yet according to manager Martin, who wants to retain the 26-year-old beyond the summer window even though he isn’t a nailed-on starter at this stage.

He said: “He’s physically in a great place compared to where he was last season.

“Would I invite an offer for Olivier? No. I don’t know what the owners, Josh [Marsh] or Julian [Winter] think about that.

“I want to keep him and us to try and get the very best out of him.”

The Verdict:

Considering he’s only had one season at Swansea and managed to make a respectable contribution, the club should be looking to keep hold of him unless he isn’t part of Martin’s plans.

Jay Fulton’s future is also uncertain, so if he goes, it would be ideal if Frenchman Ntcham stayed put. Capable of being a threat in the final third, it would probably be a mistake to let him go at this stage, especially after cashing in on a key midfielder in Flynn Downes this summer.

It’s not as if they need to sell the ex-Celtic man to balance the books either and with a player of his CV, as someone who has competed in the Champions League and Europa League in the past, his past experiences of high-pressure games could pay dividends.

His contract doesn’t expire for another two years either and though many would argue that this window may be the ideal time to get the best possible fee for him, they aren’t exactly under any real pressure to sell him.

If they are open to seeing him depart though, they have a strong position at the negotiating table. Judging by the Swans’ manager’s comments though, he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.