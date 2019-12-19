Swansea City transfer update emerges ahead of January window

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has offered an update to fans regarding the club’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The club have predominantly been linked with a loan move for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, with the striker having worked with Cooper with the England Under-17s before, but the boss remained coy on any plans.

“There’s no difference from when I was last asked,” he told his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, reported by WalesOnline.

“There’s still four games to play until January. There’s no updates on ins and outs.

“We aren’t going to be spending money, but if things happen through whatever reason we’ll deal with it as it comes but as we sit here at this time it’s about looking forward to Luton and the Christmas run.”

As well as the Brewster rumours, there also appears to be a good chance the Swans will be losing striker Sam Surridge, with Eddie Howe admitting that Bournemouth were looking at the possibility of recalling him.

The 21-year-old has netted three times for the club so far this season.

Swansea picked up a much-needed three points last weekend as they dispatched an ill-disciplined Middlesbrough side 3-1 at The Liberty, bringing an end to their six match winless run in the second-tier.

It was a win that moved them back to within a point of the play-off places and they will be confident of breaking into the top-six on Saturday against an out of sorts Luton side.

The verdict

I would be very surprised if Brewster is not a Swansea player by the end of the January transfer window.

It seems to be the perfect fit. The club need more options up front and Liverpool need their exciting prospect to be playing first-team football.

The fact that it will come under a manager who knows the player so well and has a brilliant track record is of course another enormous bonus.