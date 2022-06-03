Swansea City transfer stance emerges on 23 y/o as talks with League One side set to break down

Championship outfit Swansea City remain keen on offloading shot-stopper Steven Benda in the summer despite Peterborough United’s refusal to pay the fee needed to bring him to the Weston Homes Stadium permanently, according to Wales Online.

With Andy Fisher arriving from MK Dons in January, the German was temporarily deemed surplus to requirements in South Wales with officials at his parent club sanctioning a loan move to Peterborough until the end of the season.

Despite being unable to keep Posh afloat in the second tier, he impressed many in Cambridgeshire and with that, many supporters of the relegated outfit want to see the 23-year-old return to the club permanently.

It looked as though Benda was in with a change of staking his claim for a first-team spot at the Swansea.com Stadium with Ben Hamer set to be released on the expiration of his contract and competition needed for Fisher because of that.

However, Wales Online believe the Swans are keen to sell the likes of Benda and others as they look to offload players before making their own moves in the transfer market.

It doesn’t look as though he will be heading back to the West Homes Stadium though, with Peterborough’s Director of Football Barry conceding that his £500,000 price tag was too high, also adding that he was earning too much for the club to afford.

The Verdict:

Considering Benda still has two years left on his deal, the Swans would ideally want to hold out for a respectable amount for his services.

However, if his presence is blocking additions from coming in, they should be looking to offload him for a nominal fee because they simply have to start making approaches for players at this stage.

The departure of Hamer means another shot-stopper will have to come in unless Martin changes his mind and includes the German in his plans, with a centre-back also needed to replace Fin Burns who has returned to Manchester City. Considering the club will reportedly listen to offers for Ryan Bennett as well, this position will be particularly important.

The attacking midfield area and right-wing back position will also need to be addressed with Cyrus Christie leaving a big void on the right-hand side and the departures of Hannes Wolf, Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda leaving Jamie Paterson needing more competition.

That leaves Martin with quite a bit of work to do and that isn’t even considering other potential departures with Joel Piroe and Flynn Downes being linked with Premier League moves, so they need to offload players like Benda as quickly as possible if he isn’t in the Swans’ first-team plans.