Swansea City transfer round-up: Winger stance confirmed, Championship midfielder linked, 24 y/o seals departure

It has already been a relatively busy transfer window for Swansea City.

The Championship promotion chasers have already signed Conor Hourihane and Jordan Morris on loan from Aston Villa and Seattle Sounders respectively, while Ben Hamer has completed a permanent move from Huddersfield Town.

However, it seems as though the Welsh club might not be done yet when it comes to their business in the window, as they look to build a squad capable of taking them back to the Premier League.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the main transfer stories surrounding Swansea to emerge from The Liberty Stadium over the past few days.

No Arriola talks despite interest

Having already signed one MLS player with the aforementioned Morris, it appears as though the Swans may yet be set for more business in the USA.

According to reports from across the pond, Swansea are also interested in signing DC United winger Paul Arriola until the end of the season.

However, it seems there is still some way to go with regards to securing such a deal, with Swansea chief executive Julian Winter confirming to Radio Wales there is interest in Arriola from Swansea, but they have yet to open talks about that potential signing.

Swansea in race for Ruddock Mpanzu

It is also possible that Swansea are set to look closer to home when it comes to their remaining transfer business this month.

According to Football Insider, the Swans are also keen on a deal for Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who has helped the Hatters climb from the National League to the Championship since joining in 2013.

However, it has now been suggested that Luton could look to sell Mpanzu in January, rather than lose him for nothing when his contract expires at the end of this season, with Swansea’s promotion rivals Norwich and Premier League strugglers West Brom also said to be interested.

Byers completes loan departure

One player whose departure from the Liberty Stadium has now been confirmed is George Byers.

The midfielder had not featured for Swansea in the league this season, something not helped by a groin problem, and is now set to enjoy more regular game time out on loan with Portsmouth.

It was confirmed on Saturday evening that Byers has moved to Fratton Park until the end of the season, where he will look to help Pompey win promotion back to the Championship, with Kenny Jackett’s side currently fourth in the League One table, four points of the automatic promotion places.