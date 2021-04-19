Swansea City transfer round-up: Updates on Jonson Clarke-Harris, Connor Roberts and Stephen Humphrys

Swansea City are still just about in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, but it is starting to look like they are once again set to contest the play-offs.

Steve Cooper has insisted that his players would continue to fight for the second automatic promotion spot with Watford, despite them having dropped two precious points at home to Wycombe Wanderers. That was a major blow for the Swans and saw them fail to take real advantage of Watford being beaten by Luton Town.

Whatever happens with Swansea during the rest of the campaign and whatever league they happen to be playing in, it is vital that the club have a strong summer transfer window. That is going to be needed if they are to continue to make progress under Cooper. He has been performing very well on a restricted budget and would need a lot more backing if they do go up.

With that in mind, we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning the Swans…

Swansea set to rival Cardiff for prolific Jonson Clarke-Harris

One area of the squad that needs improving in the summer transfer window for Swansea is the forward department, with them having been at times over-reliant on Andre Ayew to get them their goals. Cooper’s side are believed by us here at Football League World to now have entered the race to sign Peterborough United’s prolific forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Clarke-Harris is attracting interest from a host of clubs now having enjoyed an excellent first campaign with Peterborough which has seen him manage to register 28 goals and three assists in his 41 League One appearances. It is believed that both Swansea and Cardiff are now prepared to battle it out for his signature when the transfer window opens.

Given Peterborough do not usually sell their prized assets on the cheap, it would take a lot of money for them to be able to get Clarke-Harris. It could therefore all come down to whether or not they manage to earn promotion to the Premier League or not.

Swans bracing for potential Connor Roberts summer exit

One player who could potentially be set for an exit from Swansea in the transfer window is defender Connor Roberts, with the defender having enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Swans in the championship. He has managed to register an impressive tally of four goals and seven assists during his 42 league appearances this term for Cooper’s side.

It has been revealed to Football League World that Swansea are bracing themselves to potentially have to cash in on Roberts during the summer if they fail to earn promotion to the Premier League. Therefore, his future will not become completely assured until the end of the campaign and maybe the end of the play-offs if Swansea are to contest them again this term.

Given Roberts’ form this season you would imagine there would be plenty of interest in him from clubs in the Premier League. That would make keeping hold of him in the Championship a real difficult challenge for Cooper’s side.

Swansea join race for Stephen Humphrys

Another player that Swansea are now being linked with ahead of the summer transfer window is Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys. The 23-year-old has already been reportedly on the radar of the likes of Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in what is going to be a potentially lively window of speculation around the strike.

It has now been reported by The72 that Swansea have also joined the race for the Rochdale forward, who has been impressing despite his side’s struggles in the third tier. The 23-year-old has registered ten goals and three assists during his 25 appearances in the league so far this campaign.

It might be a tough challenge for Swansea to convince Humphrys to join them ahead of other interested parties, but he might be a good addition if they remain in the second tier. However, if they get promoted to the Premier League it would be a signing that would seem a major risk considering he has not yet shown he can perform even at Championship level.