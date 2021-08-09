Swansea City got off to a frustrating start to the new Championship season with them falling to a 2-1 defeat away against Blackburn Rovers as Russell Martin lost his first match in charge.

Martin would have learned a lot about his squad during the game against Blackburn and he remained committed to playing football within his style even though there were a couple of individual errors at times when Swansea attempted to play out from the back.

The Swans appear to still be light in a number of areas in their squad and it will therefore be vital that they manage to make a few more additions to the squad before the transfer window closes.

That comes with Martin having already managed to secure a move for Jamie Paterson on a free transfer.

More rumours are emerging surrounding potential incomings at Swansea and it will be interesting to see whether they can get some deals over the line in the next week.

With that in mind we take a look at some of the latest transfer news concerning the Swans…

Swansea closing in on swoop for Flynn Downes and Ethan Laird

One player that Swansea are thought to be interested in signing before the transfer window comes to a close is Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

It has even been reported that the Swans have managed to agree a fee with the Tractor Boys that could see the 22-year-old depart for the Liberty Stadium.

According to Wales Online the Swans are believed to be confident that they can secure a deal for the midfielder and bring him into their squad in the near future. That would be a major boost for Martin who is in need of adding to his midfield options.

While Football Insider have now reported that the midfielder is set to undergo a medical with the club after they managed to agree a fee with Ipswich Town.

Martin did indicate in his post-match press conference after Swansea’s defeat against Blackburn that he was hoping and expecting that the Swans will make progress in terms of incomings in the near future.

According to Wales Online, Swansea also remain the front runners in the race for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird as they hope to agree a loan deal with the Premier League side for him, after he enjoyed a successful loan spell with MK Dons under Martin last term.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Swansea City last played at Oakwell? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-1 win 2-2 draw

Matt Grimes speaks out amid transfer speculation

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes will have raised hopes that he could still be remaining with the Swans this summer amid the transfer interest after he made his first start of the season against Blackburn Rovers.

Grimes has been the subject of a lot of transfer speculation during the transfer window and it had been reported that Fulham had agreed a deal with the Swans for his signature.

However, it is believed that move was delayed after Grimes had contracted Covid-19. Since then there has been no major update regarding the prospect of him making the move to Fulham.

Having started Swansea’s first game against Blackburn on Saturday, Grimes spoke to the Swans’ official club website and suggested that he could still be with the club at least for their League Cup tie this week. While he also opened up on how the squad are settling in under Martin.

He said: “We’re obviously still getting up to speed fitness-wise, and with a manager coming in this week, we’ve only had three days of training.

“It is a process, and we just need to keep building week on week and see where it gets us.

“Working with the new coaching staff has been really good. There’s a clear identity and I feel like that was evident in the game.

“There were a few moments where you may have been on the edge of your seat a little bit but it’s the way we want to play, it’s the Swansea Way, it’s encouraging.

“It’s such a good group and they’ve really taken to what the gaffer is saying already and the only way is up. We’ve only trained for three days with the way he wants us to play so we’re only going to get better.

“Having a match in quick succession on Tuesday is an opportunity to just keep improving.”