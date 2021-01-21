Swansea City transfer round-up: Right-sider eyed, attacker linked, League Two ace touted

Swansea City will be looking to earn promotion this season with Steve Cooper doing a wonderful job in charge of the Welsh side.

The men from the Liberty Stadium have been great to watch this year and you have to give them praise for kicking on after last season’s play-off disappointment.

Indeed, the recent arrival of Conor Hourihane will only boost hopes more that they’re going to succeed this year and it’s clear Steve Cooper doesn’t want to stop there.

Let’s look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club with just over a week left in the market…

Paul Arriola talks

Paul Arriola is has had talks with Swansea and could join the club in the near future.

The American plays down the right-hand side and can operate at either full-back, wing-back or as a right midfielder.

Indeed, it’s an area of the Swansea squad that Steve Cooper wants to add to and improve upon and, as per Yahoo, Arriola is the man he wants to help do that.

Joel Randall linked

According to The Daily Mail, the Swans are among those interested in signing Joel Randall this month from Exeter City.

It will be tough, though, with the Grecians looking for around £1m and hoping to hold onto him until the summer.

Charlton have already had bids rejected whilst Celtic are also reportedly keen on the young League Two talent.

Jordan Morris looking likely

Attacker Jordan Morris is a player that looks more likely to arrive at the Welsh this month, meanwhile.

The winger is set to join the Swans on loan, according to Wales Online, with other Championship clubs also taking a look at him but set to fall short.

The 26-year-old is an international for the United States and will add to Steve Cooper’s attacking options as they look to kick on with their promotion challenge.

Indeed, the latest is he’s left the US national team to complete the deal with the club and Steve Cooper has confirmed only a few logistics issues need to be sorted now.

