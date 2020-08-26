Swansea City transfer round-up: Rhian Brewster latest, Jamal Lowe update, Chelsea player set to arrive

Swansea City will be hoping they can build on some impressive showings during the 2019/20 season, when the new league campaign gets under way in September.

The Swans were beaten by Brentford over two legs in their play-off semi-final, but there was still plenty of reason to be pleased with what they achieved in last year’s campaign.

Steve Cooper has already been busy on the transfer front, with the Swans recently confirming the signing of Wolves youngster Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan deal.

Cooper seemingly isn’t done there, with a number of players being linked with a move to the club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Swans take on Preston North End on the opening day of the season, and will be looking to start the season with a positive result against Alex Neil’s side.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Swansea City at this moment in time.

Jamal Lowe

It has recently been revealed by journalist Ian Mitchelmore that Swansea are now leading the race to sign Lowe from Wigan Athletic.

The winger scored six goals and was on hand to provide five assists in his first season with the Latics, and he could be available at a cheaper fee now, with Wigan being relegated into the third-tier last term.

They’ll be hoping they can fend off interest from Millwall and Preston North End to land his signature.

Mathieu Peybernes

Swansea were rumoured to be rivalling Nottingham Forest to the potential signing of Peybernes, but any potential interest seems to have cooled now.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that the midfielder is most likely to join Getafe ahead of the new league campaign.

Rhian Brewster

Brewster was hugely impressive in his loan spell with the Swans last season, as he scored 11 goals in 21 league appearances for the club.

He has since returned to Liverpool, and has been involved in their pre-season plans, although it remains to be seen as to whether he has a role to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.

Wales Online claim that Swansea remain hopeful of reaching an agreement to loan Brewster for another season.

Marc Guehi

The Chelsea defender caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season, whilst on loan with Swansea City.

The Daily Mail have reported that Guehi is set to return on loan to the Swans, which is a move that’ll certainly go down well with the club’s supporters.