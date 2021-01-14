Swansea City transfer round-up: Max Watters update, target set to move elsewhere, loan deal set for premature end

Swansea City are facing a big few weeks in the January transfer window.

Sitting second in the Championship table, Steve Cooper’s side know that getting things right in the current window, could be a major boost to their hopes of promotion.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of speculation circulating around the club, and what business they may or may not be able to get done over the coming days.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the main transfer stories surrounding Swansea to emerge over the past few days.

Max Watters stance revealed

One player who is apparently attracting attention from Swansea City, is Crawley’s Max Watters.

The Swans are keen on the striker, according to Wales Online, who has 16 goals in 19 games this season, and is apparently valued at £1million by his current club.

However, Swansea themselves are thought to believe that a six-figure fee is more appropriate for the 21-year-old, meaning it seems there is still some negotiating to be done here.

Balogun set for move elsewhere

It looks as though Swansea are set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of young Arsenal attacker Folarin Balogun.

The Championship club were said to have made contact with Arsenal over a possible loan move for Balogun, but it now looks as though the teenager is set for a move elsewhere, with Football Insider claiming that the 19-year-old is poised to join RB Leipzig in Germany on a pre-contract agreement.

Championship rivals set to win race for Clarke

Another player Swansea look set to miss out on this month, it Tottenham’s Jack Clarke.

The Swans were on of a number of Championship clubs linked with a move for the winger this month, as he looks to get some regular game time under his belt.

However, it seems as though he will not be doing that at The Liberty Stadium, with Stoke City reportedly winning the race to sign the 20-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gyokeres set for premature end to loan spell

Things haven’t really worked out for Viktor Gyokeres since his loan move to Swansea from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

The striker has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side, scoring once, in last weekend’s FA Cup win at Stevenage, and it seems as though his time at the club may now be coming to an end.

According to reports in Gyokeres’ native Sweden, Brighton are set to recall the 22-year-old from Swansea before loaning him out to one of the Swans’ as yet unnamed Championship rivals, who are said to be one of the most respected clubs in the division.