Swansea City transfer round-up: Matt Grimes departure likely, forward pursuit, Barry Bannan update

After last season’s play-off heartbreak, Swansea City will be tipped to be in and around the promotion places come next May.

A 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Wembley confined The Swans to yet another Championship season, but it seems that maintaining a play-off push during the 2021/22 campaign could turn out to be quite a strenuous task.

With just over two weeks until the season starts, Steve Cooper has left the club. Adding to that, The Swans will also start the season without the departed trio of Andre Ayew, Marc Guehi, and Freddie Woodman, albeit the last two have returned to their parent clubs and onto new challenges in the case of Guehi.

But, this situation could be turned into something great. It is an opportunity for a fresh beginning for whoever takes charge, whilst the squad they still possess is a very strong one.

It remains to be seen how Swansea will continue to recruit this summer, but here are the latest updates to do with Swansea-related transfer news…

Swans interested in teenage striker

Swansea have been cited with an interest for 18-year-old striker Abdul Abdulmalik, as per a report from The Athletic.

The departed Millwall striker spent a trial period with Portsmouth before the club signed two new strikers, and he has now emerged as a potential target for the Swans.

Also in pursuit of the highly-rated forward are Arsenal and Rangers, but the 18-year-old is currently spending some time on trial with Watford.

Swansea have already acquired two youthful forwards this summer, with Kyle Joseph (19) and Joel Piroe (21) arriving at the club.

Barry Bannan interest

Swansea are also interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s influential midfielder Barry Bannan, as reported by Planet Swans

The 31-year-old was a shining light in an otherwise dark season for The Owls – a year that eventually ended in relegation.

Bannan did put pen to paper on a two-year deal earlier in 2021, but he is expected to be available for around the £1 million mark.

Like with Abdulmalik, Bannan is attracting Premier League interest, with Brentford also keen.

Matt Grimes situation

Last week, The Daily Mail reported that Matt Grimes was a man in demand, with Fulham and Bournemouth of the Championship named as two interested parties.

Southampton and Newcastle of the Premier League were also accredited with an interest, but his immediate future remains to be seen.

Grimes has a single year left on his contract and 25-year-old is expected to leave this summer, as per a report from The Athletic.

