Swansea City transfer round-up: Liverpool stance on Swans target emerges as interest in influential duo becomes clearer and Thomas Henry offer revealed

This summer transfer window will be an intriguing one for Swansea City.

Having missed out on promotion back to the Premier League with defeat to Brentford in the Championship play-off final, the Welsh club will be looking to put together a squad that can compete for a place in the top-flight again next season.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, we have seen plenty of speculation surrounding Swansea already in the early stages of the market.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the biggest Swansea transfer stories to have emerged in the past few days.

Thomas Henry offer size revealed

With Andre Ayew having left Swansea this summer, finding some fresh attacking firepower will be crucial for the club going into next season.

One player who has been linked with filling that role is Thomas Henry, who scored 21 goals in 31 league games for OH Leuven in the Belgian top-flight during the 2020/21 campaign.

Now it seems as though Swansea’s determination to complete a deal for the 26-year-old, with reports from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, via Sport Witness, claiming that the Champioship club’s interest in Henry is growing, and that they could be willing to spent up to €6million on the striker.

Liverpool’s Neco Williams stance emerges

One other player who Swansea have been linked with recently, is Liverpool’s young right-back Neco Williams.

The Swans, along with several other Championship clubs, have recently been credited with an interest in the young Welsh international, and it now seems they could be set for an intriguing battle for his signature this summer.

According to this latest update from The Athletic, Williams is keen to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular game time, and Liverpool could be willing to sell for around £10million. However, a number of Premier League clubs, including Southampton, Leeds and Burnley, are also said to be monitoring the situation with regards to the 20-year-old.

No bids yet for Grimes or Dhanda

In terms of outgoings, two players who Swansea may have a fair bit of focus on this summer, are midfield duo Matt Grimes and Yan Dhanda.

Recent reports from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas have claimed that Belgian side Anderlecht are interested in Dhanda, who has a year remaining on his current Swansea contract, while Hampshire Live say that both Southampton and Newcastle are interested in bringing Grimes to the Premier League.

For now though, Swansea are seemingly not under too much pressure with regards to those two, with the latest update from Wales Online revealing that neither player has been the subject of a bid from any interested party so far this summer.