Swansea City transfer round-up: Ex-Man United talent signs, midfielder deal close, Freddie Woodman update

Swansea City made PSV Eindhoven forward Joel Piroe their second signing of the summer last week, with the Dutchman joining on a permanent deal.

Kyle Joseph signed for the Swans earlier in the summer but you feel Steve Cooper will be keen to bring in more new arrivals before the window closes.

With that in mind, here is the latest transfer news concerning the Welsh club…

Swans close in on Liam Walsh

Swansea capitalised on a Bristol City contract decision last summer by snapping up Korey Smith and it seems they’re set to do the same again with Liam Walsh.

According to BBC Sport, the Swans are now closing in on the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder.

Walsh failed to agree a new contract with the Robins and left the club as a free agent earlier in the summer.

Charlie Veevers joins Swansea after Man United exit

Manchester United academy product Charlie Veevers has confirmed his move to Swansea via Instagram.

Veevers is understood to have been released by the Red Devils last season but it seems it hasn’t taken him long to join up with the Swans and he’s revealed he’s excited to start “a new chapter”.

Newcastle, Arsenal deal could end Swans’ Woodman hopes

After two impressive seasons on loan at the Liberty Stadium, it’s no surprise that the Swans are reportedly keen to bring Freddie Woodman back to South Wales this summer.

Their hopes look to have taken a dent, however, with the Shields Gazette reporting that the 24-year-old could be used as leverage in talks between Newcastle and Arsenal as the former look to sign Joe Willock.

Woodman has a year left on his current deal with the Magpies and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including the Gunners.