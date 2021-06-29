Swansea City transfer round-up: Burnley interest emerges in 25-year-old, Everton player arrives + midfielder pursuit

Swansea City face a key summer when it comes to reshaping the squad at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper has led Swansea to back-to-back play-off appearances, but this summer feels like the time to reassess and rebuild.

Mounting another challenge for promotion will be the aim in 2021/22, and focus over the course of the transfer window feels like it will be on getting the balance of the squad right.

We begin this latest Swansea transfer round-up by looking at a done deal:

Nico Defreitas-Hansen

Swansea have captured the service of Nico Defreitas-Hansen, the club confirmed last night.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent having left Everton this summer, but has been quickly offered a chance elsewhere in England.

A 12-month contract has been signed to take Defreitas-Hansen to South Wales, with the club holding the option of extending that by a further 12 months if they wish.

Connor Roberts

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Roberts could be offered the chance to leave Swansea this summer, with Burnley interested in his signature.

The Wales international has just 12 months remaining on his deal with Swansea and has just impressed at EURO 2020.

Burnley are considering a move for the 25-year-old, with the right-back seen as a cheap alternative to Jonjoe Kenny.

Ali McCann

The Sun on Sunday (27/06, page 61), have credited Swansea with an interest in St Johnstone midfielder, Ali McCann.

There is also interest from Stoke City and Hull City in the 21-year-old Northern Irishman.

McCann scored twice and registered a further two assists last season in the Scottish Premiership.

