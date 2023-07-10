Swansea City are edging closer to a significant capture this summer as they have had an offer accepted for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

That is according to reporter Pete O'Rourke, who also claims that the 26-year-old has his heart set on a move to South Wales despite the interest of various other clubs in the Championship.

And it could mean that an exit for Swans forward Joel Piroe is in the works as Yates will command a significant fee to prize away from Bloomfield Road - Piroe himself is attracting attention from Premier League and Championship clubs this summer with one year remaining on his contract.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are all interested in the Dutchman, who has fired in 43 Championship goals for the Swans, and Piroe is expected to fetch around £10 million or more when he does depart the Swansea.com Stadium.

After losing out on Ellis Simms though from Everton themselves to Coventry City, despite reportedly exploring a swap deal involving Piroe, they have quickly moved on to another target and they look set to land Yates' signature.

How did Jerry Yates perform for Blackpool last season?

Yates has been the leading light for the Tangerines for a number of seasons, and ever since his move in 2020 from Rotherham United he has hit the back of the net with regularity.

He scored 23 times in all competitions in his debut campaign at Bloomfield Road and in 2021-22 following Blackpool's promotion to the Championship, he netted eight goals.

Yates stepped it up a level though in the 2022-23 season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions whilst not always playing as a central striker, with some of his appearances coming out wide.

Whilst he went through some lengthy goal droughts in a struggling Blackpool side through the season, Yates scored five times in his final six outings of the campaign to make sure that plenty of Championship sides were going to be interested in his services.

What is Jerry Yates' current situation at Blackpool?

Blackpool are under no real pressure to sell Yates as he has essentially two years remaining on his contract - his deal runs out in June 2024 but the club option of an extra 12 months would be triggered if needed.

However, the loss of revenue from the drop that happens when relegated to League One means that Blackpool need to make that shortfall up, and the sale of Yates is expected to do just that.

It is believed that earlier in the summer, per Football Insider, that an offer of £2.5 million was turned down by an unnamed club for Yates' services, with Blackpool holding out for nearer the £4 million mark.

Leicester City at the time were said to have held an interest in Yates' services, whilst in May it was reported that Luton Town, Coventry City, Ipswich, West Brom and Bristol City were all considering moves for the Seasiders talisman.

However, it is Swansea who look set to win the race for his signature unless there is a sudden, last-minute twist in this particular transfer tale.