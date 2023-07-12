It has been a busy summer so far for Swansea City.

The Swans enjoyed an excellent second half of the campaign as they established themselves as outside play-off contenders, eventually finishing the season in 10th place, but they lost head coach Russell Martin to Southampton last month.

Michael Duff, who led Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season, was named as Martin's replacement and the 45-year-old has been active in the market in his first few weeks in South Wales.

The Swans brought in winger Josh Ginnelly from Hearts and won the race for Exeter City defender Josh Key, while the likes of Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere departed the club at the end of their contracts.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming months and with the transfer window open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from the Swansea.com Stadium.

What is the latest Swansea City transfer news?

Swans close in on Blackpool striker

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the Swans have "sealed the signing" of striker Jerry Yates.

Three clubs have reportedly bid for Yates and he has attracted significant interest this summer, with the likes of Leicester City, Luton Town, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City and Ipswich Town all linked.

But Yates "has his heart set on a move to Swansea" and the move is set to be confirmed after he completed his medical, with the deal said to be worth around £2.5 million.

Despite the Seasiders' relegation from the Championship last season, Yates enjoyed an excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Striker set to depart

Football Insider claim that Swans striker Kyle Joseph is set to join Blackpool as part of the Yates deal.

Joseph joined the club from Wigan Athletic in 2021, but he has struggled for game time at the Swansea.com Stadium and has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town and most recently Oxford United.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 41 appearances for the U's last season as they narrowly avoided relegation from League One.

He now looks to be making a return to the third tier with Neil Critchley's side, with Yates heading in the opposite direction.

Brentford eye defender

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford are interested in signing Swans defender Nathan Wood.

The 21-year-old came through Middlesbrough's academy, but after failing to establish himself in the first-team at the Riverside Stadium, he made the move to South Wales last summer.

Wood was a regular for the Swans last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with the Bees considering a £4 million move and a number of other clubs said to be keen.

The England U21 international has one year left on his contract, although the club have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Piroe latest

The future of star striker Joel Piroe is one of the biggest issues facing Swansea this summer.

Piroe has had an outstanding two years at the club since his move from PSV in 2021 and he scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 45 appearances last season.

Martin is reportedly keen to reunite with Piroe at Southampton, while Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Everton and an unnamed Serie A side are thought to be interested.

The Swans were said to have explored a swap deal with Everton for Ellis Simms, but after Simms joined Coventry City, it could potentially rule out a move for Piroe to Goodison Park, particularly given the Toffees' well-documented financial problems.

It seems likely that Piroe will be departing this summer and with Yates' imminent arrival, he could be viewed as replacement for the Dutchman.