Swansea City are set for a busy summer, with plenty of managerial activity looming and a series of interest in some of their best players.

Here is all the latest Swansea City transfer news:

Swansea City close in on Michael Duff appointment

According to Sky Sports, the Barnsley manager is now set to swap South Yorkshire for South Wales following a breakthrough in the Russell Martin saga.

Southampton hope to have Martin appointed by the end of the week.

This suggests that the prior compensation issues that had delayed the move have, one way or another, been ironed out between the two parties.

And as such, it seems to have now paved the way for Swansea to accelerate their pursuit of Duff and land his signature after he guided Barnsley to last season's League One play-off final.

Previously, Swansea had reportedly sought the likes of John Eustace and Chris Davies- Brendan Rodgers' second-in-command- to replace Martin, among others, but it looks as if Duff is going to be the next man in the dugout after an extensive managerial search.

Russell Martin plotting prospective Swansea double-raid

In what would come as a bitter blow to the Welsh outfit, The Sun's Alan Nixon has disclosed that when Martin is officially unveiled as Southampton manager, he is seeking to return to the Swansea.com Stadium to lure two of their prized assets in the form of midfield duo Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton.

Skipper Grimes has emerged as one of the division's finest central midfielders over the years, subsequently proving invaluable to Swansea and the modus operandi that Martin had implemented there, while Fulton has also been an important figure for the club.

Grimes and Fulton played 44 and 38 times respectively in the league for Martin last term, so it is no surprise that he is looking to reunite with two of his most trusted lieutenants.

With Martin's announcement now appearing imminent, this interest could well accelerate in the near future.

January target appears on the market

As per Express and Star, former Swansea target Karlan Grant has been deemed surplus to requirements at West Brom, with Carlos Coberan evidently striving to take the team in a fresh direction ahead of his first full season.

Grant had been primed to join the club on loan on deadline day, only for the deal to fall through in the final minutes, and it is believed that the breakdown of the move was not from Swans' side.

But now, it looks as though they may potentially have an opening to attempt a swoop for the forward once again, who has endured a real stagnation over the last 12 months.

Having scored 19 and 18 times respectively in his first two Championship seasons, Grant found the back of the net on just three occasions last term as he struggled for both form and, indeed, regular minutes as the campaign grew on.

Naturally, though, any potential move will likely hinge upon the Joel Piroe conundrum, with the striker out of contract next summer amid interest elsewhere.