Swansea City are expected to get their summer transfer business underway after confirming Michael Duff will be the club’s new manager following Russell Martin’s exit.

The Swans finished strong in the 2022/23 season and the club will hope they can build on their 10th place finish.

As there is a new manager on board there will be an expectancy that the club will be looking to recruit some new players as well as looking to move some on.

What is the latest Swansea City transfer news?

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Swansea City football club…

Leicester City join Southampton in race for Joel Piroe

Ex-Swansea boss Russell Martin is now the new manager of Southampton, and it seems he is keen on bringing one of his former players with him.

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are interested in signing Joel Piroe from Swansea this summer.

Piroe joined the Welsh club in 2021 and in the two years he’s been at the club, he has been prolific in the Championship.

The 23-year-old scored 20 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions last season and with him entering the final 12 months of his deal he could be moved on by the club.

Southampton are said to face opposition in the pursuit of Piroe as Italian side Salernitana are also keen on the forward and are lining up a £10 million offer.

However, there is now fresh interest closer to home, with fellow Championship side Leicester City also keen on the forward, with The Telegraph’s Jon Percy describing it as ‘strong interest’.

The Foxes look to be getting their summer transfer business underway, with Conor Coady and Harry Winks being mentioned, while now having an interest in Swansea’s Joel Piroe.

Swansea join the race for Ellis Simms

Swansea are one of the latest teams to join the race for Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to the Daily Mail.

The forward is attracting a lot of interest from the Championship as his future at Everton is undecided.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of interest from Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

While Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have also recently joined the race, but they all now face more competition as Swansea alongside Coventry City are also in the running.

The forward enjoyed a successful spell at Sunderland in the first half of the campaign before he returned to Everton at the start of the year.

The young striker played a role in the Toffees staying in the top-flight. But it now seems his future could be away from Goodison Park.

No decision has been made yet regarding Simms’ future and that is likely going to rest on whether Sean Dyche can add to his attack this summer, but either way there a host of teams interested.

Swansea City see second bid rejected for Josh Key

Swansea are one of three clubs that are interested in signing Exeter City’s Josh Key this summer, along with West Bromwich Albion and Plymouth Argyle.

Now, according to Football Insider, the Swans have had a second bid rejected for the full-back, despite the fact he will be a free agent this summer.

This is because the League One club is entitled to a compensation fee due to Key’s age. So, if he moves to another team in England, a fee will have to be paid.

This report states this is the second bid Swansea have had rejected, and they are now prepared for it to go to a tribunal if that is needed. West Brom and Plymouth remain interested in the 23-year-old and are also trying to agree a package for the defender.

Key has been a standout performer for Exeter for a while now, and he is expected to leave the Grecians this summer.