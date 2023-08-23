Swansea City have made a slow start to the new Championship season, as the club undergoes yet another transitional period under the stewardship of a young, homegrown head coach in the form of Michael Duff.

So far, against three West Midlands based sides, the Swans have accumulated 2 points, with consecutive 1-1 draws at the Swansea.Com Stadium against Birmingham and Coventry, with their only away trip so far resulting in a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

In this summer window, Duff has added seven new faces to this Swansea squad, and seen the same amount leave South Wales since taking the job. The most notable incomings include the likes of Jerry Yates, Mykola Kukhareyvch, Charlie Patino and Carl Rushworth, with the likes of Ryan Manning, Morgan Whittaker, Joel Latibeaudiere and Olivier Ntcham all part of the exodus.

And the Swans could be set to lose another two players for significant money, as FLW brings you the latest.

Leeds ready to launch substantial Piroe bid

It has been no secret since the beginning of the window that Swansea talisman Joel Piroe has attracted interest from Premier League, high-end Championship sides as well as clubs across the continent.

Leeds United are one of those clubs, and Alan Nixon has reported on Wednesday morning that the Whites are willing to bid up to £15m to secure Piroe's services.

Daniel Farke is looking to bolster forward options with the likes of Patrick Bamford still injured, and ongoing uncertainty regarding the likes of Wilfred Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra. Adding Piroe to his ranks would go a long way to doing so, as the Dutchman has scored 41 goals in 88 Championship appearances, but hasn't scored yet this campaign despite featuring in every league game.

Duff admitted to WalesOnline that the uncertainty over his future as well as other personal issues hasn't helped his key striker so far this campaign.

"He's got a lot going on in his life. So we're there to support and encourage. Whether he's here at the end, I don't know. And I don't think he knows yet. My job is to support him. He's not become a bad player."

The loss of Piroe would leave Swansea significantly short of goals and options up front, but if the influx of cash was to come imminently, Duff could eye up some potential targets before now and September 1st.

Martin targets another Swans defender

After a strong start in terms of points, there have been times that Southampton's defence has had the odd moment of concern so far this season. Therefore, Russell Martin is looking to rectify this by targeting yet another former Swansea colleague in the form of centre-back Nathan Wood.

Having signed from Middlesbrough last summer for an undisclosed fee, Wood featured 40 times for Martin in his first season in South Wales as the Swans finished 10th.

Sky Sports claim that Southampton have put in a significant bid of up to £10m for Wood's services, despite the 21-year-old only having a maximum of two years left to run on his contract should Swansea activate his extension clause.

The report states that £7m would be paid upfront by the Saints, with the rest following in add-ons and bonuses.

However, some of the finances from this deal could have significant ramifications for Middlesbrough, as the Northern Echo state Boro included a "very-healthy" sell on clause in Wood's move twelve months ago.