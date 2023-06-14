It looks set to be an incredibly busy summer for Swansea City.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new manager after Russell Martin agreed a three-year deal with newly-relegated Southampton, although the move is being delayed over a disagreement over compensation, with the clubs currently working on a compromise deal.

Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason, Chris Davies, Oscar Garcia and Carl Hoefkens have all been linked with the job in recent weeks.

The club are facing a significant rebuild this summer with the likes of Player of the Season Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere departing at the end of their contracts, while there is interest from elsewhere in a number of the Swans' key players.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up the latest news from the Swansea.com Stadium.

What is the latest Swansea City transfer news?

Italian side eye Piroe

Serie A outfit Salernitana are lining up a £10 million move for Swans striker Joel Piroe, according to The Sun.

As we exclusively revealed in March, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers were among the sides keen on Piroe, but Salernitana are now said to be "pushing hard" to bring Piroe to Italy.

Piroe enjoyed another outstanding season this campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering two assists in 45 appearances, but despite the Dutchman still having a year left on his contract, Martin revealed that he could be sold this summer.

"I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is," Martin told the BBC in April.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

Southampton target midfield duo

Martin has not yet been officially announced as Southampton manager, but he is reportedly already plotting a move for two of his former players.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that the Saints will make a move for midfielders Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton.

Grimes is the Swans' captain and was a virtual ever-present this season, scoring one goal and providing eight assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, while Fulton was also a regular, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 41 games in all competitions.

Swansea will demand a significant fee for Grimes, while Fulton could be sold despite only signing a contract extension until summer 2026 in March.

What is the latest on Morgan Whittaker's Swansea City future?

Swans forward Morgan Whittaker was the subject of much transfer speculation in January and he is once again attracting attention this summer.

Whittaker enjoyed a successful loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in League One in the first half of last season and he was recalled by Swansea in January following his impressive performances, but he struggled to make an impact after his return to South Wales, scoring just once in 15 appearances.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers had three bids rejected for the 22-year-old in January, the third of which was thought to be worth £2 million, but according to Football Scotland, the Gers will reignite their interest this summer.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher revealed in April he would like to bring Whittaker back to Home Park next season, while Coventry City and Sunderland are also keen, as per Football Insider.

Cannon reveals stance on Everton future

Everton striker Tom Cannon says he wants to stay at Goodison Park next season amid increasing Championship interest.

Cannon spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Preston North End, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 21 appearances.

Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe has made no secret of his desire to bring Cannon back to Deepdale this summer, but they face competition from the Swans and Blackburn Rovers, according to The Sun.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is said to be keen to run the rule over Cannon in pre-season before deciding whether to allow him to depart and his potential suitors could be set for disappointment as Cannon outlined his stance on his future.

"I want to come back for pre-season, impress the manager and hopefully show him what I can do, and then get myself in the squad," Cannon told the club's official website.

"Scoring goals with the Under-21s is different from Men’s football. Now I’ve gone out to the Championship and scored, hopefully the manager has seen that.

"It’s my aim to score in front of the crowd at Goodison. There’s nothing more that I want to do. I’ve gone out on loan and scored at Deepdale. But I know it would be a different buzz scoring at Goodison Park in front of 40,000.

"I’m looking forward to that and I will try as hard as I can do that."