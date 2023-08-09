As the summer transfer window ticks closer towards the deadline, Swansea City will be looking to ensure they continue to bolster their squad after making a positive start to the season.

The Swans are yet to taste defeat competitively under new boss Michael Duff with two games played, coming from behind to earn a point against Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the new EFL Championship season and then comfortably dispatching League One side Northampton Town 3-0 in the opening round of the Carabao Cup yesterday.

In-demand striker Joel Piroe got his season up and running with goals in each half against the Cobblers before debutant Josh Ginnelly produced a stunning strike in stoppage time to round off an impressive showing in front of the home faithful.

Alongside Ginnelly, the South Wales outfit have added five other new additions for Duff to use at his disposal, with Jerry Yates, Josh Key, Harrison Ashby, Carl Rushworth and Mykola Kukharevych all making moves to the Swansea.com stadium.

More incomings and outgoings are expected, so let’s take a look at the latest transfer activity for the Jacks...

Addressing the media in his Northampton Town post-match interview, Duff revealed the club are in talks with Piroe about signing a new contract.

The 24-year-old has had a host of admirers so far this summer, with Championship heavyweights Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all vying for his signature, as well as Premier League outfit Everton.

The former Dutch Under-20 international signed for The Swans back in July 2021 from PSV Eindhoven, and his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Piroe has registered back-to-back 20-goal campaigns in his first two full seasons at the club and got his 2023/24 campaign off the mark last night with a brace against Northampton Town, taking his tally to 46 goals in 94 appearances.

Speaking to BBC Sport Duff said: “I know the club are talking to Joel (Piroe), I don’t know where it’s at – he has not said no, but he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid.

“Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered.

“We could probably save everybody a bit of time after every game by just not talking about it, until it happens it’s a pointless conversation.”

Oliver Ntcham departure to Samsunspor confirmed

Swansea City attacking midfielder Olivier Ntcham has completed his move to Turkish club Samsunspor.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at The Red Lightning, ending a two-year stint in South Wales, scoring 12 goals in 78 matches.

The Cameroon international had been hampered by form and fitness problems during his time in South Wales, and he makes the move to the city of Samsun in order to change his fortunes.

Swans Head Coach Michael Duff briefly spoke on Ntcham’s exit, and insisted his replacement would be one of three signings arriving before the 1st September deadline.

Swans closing in on left-sided defender

Swansea City are thought to be close to signing a left-sided defender and have bid for Excelsior’s Nathan Tjoe-A-On heavily linked, according to BBC Sport.

The Jacks are still searching for a replacement after Ryan Manning’s earlier departure to Southampton on a free transfer and were forced to deploy new signing Josh Key in that area during their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in the EFL Championship.

The 21-year-old developed through the Dutch club's youth system and is in the final year of his contract.

Tjoe-An-On made 29 appearances for the Eredivisie side last campaign, scoring one goal.