‘Worth a look on a free’ – Swansea City eyeing 28-year-old transfer: The verdict

Swansea City are one of a number of Championship sides weighing up a move for free-agent Kieron Freeman, as per the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old full-back was released by Sheffield United at the end of the season, having not featured much in what was a stellar campaign for Chris Wilder’s Blades.

So, do Swansea need Freeman? Would he be a good addition on a free?

Alfie Burns

They’ve got Connor Roberts in that position, which makes their pursuit of Freeman a little bit surprising.

However, there’s little denying that the ex-Sheffield United man has a lot to offer in the Championship still, despite falling out of favour during his time at Bramall Lane.

He’d be good competition for Roberts, just as he was for George Baldock in South Yorkshire.

Ultimately, though, I’d expect to see Roberts retain his place in the side even if a deal is agreed.

George Harbey

This could be a shrewd signing on a free transfer for Swansea.

Freeman is a decent player at Championship level who was solid for Sheffield United before the arrival of George Baldock, and I think he will be desperate to make an impact in the Championship after falling out of favour at Bramall Lane under Chris Wilder.

Swansea don’t necessarily need a right-back, but given the level of performances Connor Roberts produced this season, it wouldn’t surprise me if interest emerges in the Welshman, and Freeman could provide him with real competition.

Kyle Naughton’s future remains uncertain and he’s approaching the age of 32, too, so they may need depth in that position ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Whether Freeman would want to join a club and become back-up after being second-choice to Baldock at Sheffield United, remains to be seen, however it would be a good signing in my view.

George Dagless

Worth a look on a free, yes.

I am sure we’ll see Swansea looking to add some young players again this summer and keep the average age down but a bit of experience is also needed too.

Can they keep the likes of Andre Ayew around? That is the question and if some of the older players go, transfers like Freeman will become all the more important.

On a free, Freeman would provide a good head at this level with insight into how to win promotion.