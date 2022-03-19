Swansea City transfer admission made ahead of summer window

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted his side need more depth and specialists in specific positions when the summer transfer window comes along, speaking to Wales Online.

The Swans are currently in a transitional phase following the departure of Steve Cooper last July, with Martin’s arrival signalling a change of strategy in South Wales with the ex-Norwich City man implementing a different style of play.

This radical change has caused problems at the Swansea.com Stadium in terms of results and some performances, though some supporters are prepared to be patient as their current boss looks to see through this long-term project.

Two of the second-tier side’s summer signings in Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson have proved to be shrewd signings, with the two linking up well and providing a sizeable proportion of the Swans’ goals this term, keeping them away from any relegation danger and providing the ruthlessness needed to secure a comfortable finish.

They certainly haven’t been shy in recruiting new players for the club’s academy since pre-season last year and the same applies with the first team – but three of their current players are loanees and aren’t guaranteed to be at the club beyond the end of this season.

This, combined with other factors, has placed Martin’s focus on improving their squad depth when the next window arrives as he revealed his intentions for the summer to Wales Online.

He said: “When we have had the chance to be consistent with the starting XI, I think we can match anyone on our day.

“I think we need a bit more depth next season and we need a couple of specialists in certain areas.

“We really believe that we’re moving in the right direction, the wheels are turning.

“Now we just need to help that by finishing strongly, learning as much as we can between now and the end of the season and seeing how we can improve for next season.”

The Verdict:

If Swansea’s board really believe in the project, then they need to stump up the money needed to take their side to the next level.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have had an impact on their finances in recent years – but they need to realise that they have sold on a lot of their key players in recent seasons and not enough quality has come in to replace them.

Spending big isn’t the answer to everything – but they need to ensure they are focusing on permanent deals as opposed to loan signings, something that will prove to be financially beneficial for them in the future.

Purchasing young players, developing them and then either retaining them or selling them for a high fee is something they need to do and considering their high-profile sales in recent years is likely to have given them breathing room in terms of financial fair play rules, keeping loanees to a minimum is a must to retain stability and build something meaningful.

Recruiting the odd temporary player like Hannes Wolf is often necessary to provide that extra quality, but retaining stability has to be a big priority and this is why the funds should be made available for several permanent deals to happen when the season comes to an end.