Swansea City are reportedly interested in Zeljeznicar midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber, but they face strong competition for his signature from a host of European clubs.

That's according to TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Fletcher, who claims that Swansea are keen on 20-year-old Al-Jaber, along with Dutch side PSV and French duo Nice and Toulouse.

Al-Jaber has been with the Bosnian side since the summer of 2023, and he only signed a contract extension until July 2026 in September, but he could now be the subject of bids from other clubs in the January transfer window.

It has been an inconsistent season for the Swans so far, but despite that, they currently sit 12th in the Championship table and are just six points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 5th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 Millwall 25 1 30 14 Preston North End 26 -6 30 15 Coventry City 26 -3 29 16 QPR 25 -6 29

After shutting down speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at West Bromwich Albion, Swansea head coach Luke Williams will be aiming to close the gap to the top six in the second half of the campaign, and January could be crucial to his side's promotion prospects.

Swansea City interested in Bosnia-based midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber

After joining Zeljeznicar from Dinamo Zagreb last summer, Al-Jaber scored one goal in 15 games to help his side to a sixth-placed finish in the Bosnian Premier League in his first season at the club.

The 20-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up last season, but he has established himself in the team this campaign, scoring two goals in 16 appearances so far for Denis Coric's side, who currently sit fourth in the table.

In addition to his progression for Zeljeznicar, Al-Jaber has also featured for Saudi Arabia's U21s in recent months, and in a sign of his growing reputation, he has now emerged on the radar of clubs from across Europe.

It seems that Toulouse could be in pole position to land Al-Jaber's signature as they are said to be "in contact and pressing on" with negotiations, but they face "major competition" for the midfielder, with Swansea one of the clubs joining the race.

It remains to be seen whether the Swans will make a formal bid for Al-Jaber this month, but it could be a busy January transfer window for the Welsh outfit as they look to bolster their squad.

As FLW exclusively revealed earlier this week, Swansea have had a bid rejected for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low, and their interest in the 22-year-old was later confirmed by Williams.

Abdulmalik Al-Jaber could be an exciting signing for Swansea City with worldwide recruitment drive continuing

Swansea made a number of strong signings from abroad in the summer transfer window, including the likes of Goncalo Franco, Florian Bianchini, Eom Ji-sung and Zan Vipotnik, and the club have now set their sights on Al-Jaber.

Of course, Al-Jaber would need time to adapt to the Championship if he was to make the move to South Wales, but he appears to be a player with a lot of potential, and the fact that he is attracting interest from European top flight clubs is a big endorsement of his ability.

It may be tough for the Swans to seal a deal for Al-Jaber given the fierce competition they face, and Toulouse are leading the race at this point, but it would be a huge coup if they were able to convince him to join.

And it would be a further continuation of the South Wales outfit looking further afield for fresh faces than just the UK, with the need to be creative to battle with the parachute payments of Leeds, Burnley and others.