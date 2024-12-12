Despite Storm Darragh wreaking havoc on the weekend, Swansea City were backed by a sell-out away end at Kenilworth Road as they took on Luton Town.

Given Swansea's relatively isolated location in South West Wales, it's often a tough ask for travelling supporters to attend away games, but a trip to Luton was one of the Jack Army's easier fixtures to attend, and they snapped up all the tickets weeks before the game.

However, with a red weather warning in Swansea on Saturday morning thanks to the storm, supporters who had booked trains were left stuck thanks to cancellations, leading to one group of supporters forking out a whopping £900 on a return taxi to Kenilworth Road, and it's fair to say that it didn't go unnoticed by the club's new ownership group.

Jason Cohen pays for Swansea City supporters' £900 taxi to Luton Town

One group of supporters were so keen to watch Luke Williams' side in action at Kenilworth Road that they paid for a taxi to cover the 200-mile journey from Swansea, posting on X: "Train cancelled? Taxi to Luton it is instead"

It was an incredible show of loyalty, particularly in the atrocious weather, and Jason Cohen, a member of Swansea City's new ownership group, offered to pay for the supporters' taxi after coming across the post on social media.

Cohen said: "I’ve got you lads covered please send me your Venmo."

Cohen recently joined the likes of Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, and Nigel Morris in purchasing the remaining shares of Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien, Jake Silverstein, and all their partners to take ownership of Swansea City, and they will inject more than £20 million into the club in a bid to cover the operating costs of the club for the foreseeable future, and enable strategic investments in the first team.

Swansea City's next five fixtures Fixture Date Swansea City vs Sunderland 14/12/2024 Hull City vs Swansea 21/12/2024 Swansea City vs QPR 26/12/2024 Swansea City vs Luton Town 29/12/2024 Portsmouth vs Swansea 01/01/2025

While Swansea's new owners will likely be judged on their decisions in the transfer market in the coming years, gestures like this will go a long way, and it's great to see loyal supporters being thanked for their commitment to the club.

Jason Cohen's gesture is an easy win for Swansea City's new ownership group

Swansea's previous owners were disliked by supporters for a number of reasons, but one of those reasons was the lack of interaction and seemingly a lack of commitment to the club, with the owners rarely attending games.

As people pointed out in the replies on X, Cohen's gesture was something that would have never happened under Swansea's old ownership group, and it's a great way to get supporters onside early in their reign.

While £900 is a lot of money, Cohen is part of an ownership group that's set to invest £20 million into the club, so he's certainly not short of cash, and offering to pay for the taxi will go a long way amongst supporters.

It's a kind gesture that makes them popular with supporters just a couple of weeks after taking over at the club, and it shows that they appreciate the efforts that supporters make to follow the club.