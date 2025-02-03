Swansea City are interested in making a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for youngster Damola Ajayi, who scored on his Spurs debut in the Europa League last Thursday.

That's according to Tom Barclay, who reports that the Swans are eyeing a loan move for Ajayi, but face company from League One clubs in a potential deadline day scramble for his signature.

However, Barclay's post also revealed that the 19-year-old may not make a move at this stage, with just hours remaining until the January transfer window shuts.

Swans interested in Tottenham winger Damola Ajayi

Following Saturday afternoon's 2-0 defeat to Coventry City, Luke Williams' men have now suffered four consecutive losses in the Championship.

That woeful run has included a demoralising 3-0 defeat to South Wales Derby rivals Cardiff City, as well as a 5-1 hammering at Norwich City, and has left the Swans seven points above the relegation zone.

The Swans have not produced a win since 29th December, when they beat Luton Town 2-1, thanks to Goncalo Franco's equaliser, and Myles Peart-Harris' late winner.

Matters only became worse for Willams' men when former club captain Matt Grimes left the club to join Coventry, who he will hope to land a play-off spot with.

But amid their efforts to turn their form around and climb the Championship table, the Swans have eyed a late loan move for Tottenham's Ajayi, following the recent arrival of midfielder Lewis O'Brien, on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest.

As the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night, Williams and co are hoping to beat the deadline, and bring the Spurs man to South Wales.

Ajayi could be a good signing for Swansea

As alluded to by Barclay's report, there is no guarantee that Ajayi will move to the Swans on Monday night at this stage, or amid fellow interest from League One clubs.

However, if Williams' side do complete a late swoop for his services, he could have the skill to help them in their quest to endure a comfortable ending to their Championship season, and move away from the relegation zone.

The fact that he scored against Swedish outfit Elfsborg in the Europa League last Thursday, just three minutes into his Spurs debut, shows that the 19-year-old is not short on confidence.

Damola Ajayi 2024/25 Europa League stats Appearances 1 Starts 0 Minutes played 9 Goals 1 Assists 0

Meanwhile, he was subsequently named as an unused substitute when Spurs beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, demonstrating that he has impressed boss Ange Postecoglou.

But if the North London side are willing to sanction the exit of their youngster, his potential signature could act as a real boost for the Swans, who are currently on poor form in the Championship.