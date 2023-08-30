Highlights Swansea City's opening bid for Stoke City defender Josh Tymon has been rejected, and they have been told it will cost them £3-4 million to sign him.

Swansea City have reportedly had their opening bid for Stoke City defender Josh Tymon rejected and have been told it will cost them £3-4 million to sign him.

The Swans' boss Michael Duff confirmed earlier today that his side were interested in the 24-year-old.

After losing full-back Ryan Manning to Southampton earlier in the window, Duff has been looking to reinforce that area of the pitch and he sees Tymon as a good option to do that.

According to TEAMtalk, the Swans have had their opening bid for Tymon rejected and been told to double their offer.

Stoke are thought to want £3-4 million for the defender and the report claims that the opening bid from their Championship rivals was worth around half that.

Swansea are not the only club that have interest in Tymon. The BBC reported that Championship rivals Leeds United were also looking into acquiring his services.

When Duff was asked about the player, he said "He's a left-back, and we need a left-back. So people can put two and two together quite a lot. I think he's a good player."

The manager added that he's watched a lot of the 24-year-old, both as a pro and when he was rising up through the ranks, with Hull City's youth team.

Duff did state, though, that Tymon was not the only player in that position that the club have been talking to.

How good is Josh Tymon?

The defender has plenty of experience in the second tier of English football. He made his first appearance at the Championship level back in January 2019, at the age of 19.

But it was in the 2020/21 season that he first started to make a real impact on Stoke's first team. He played in 26 league games, 16 of which were from the start, and he assisted one goal.

He took another step up the next season. He started 44 games for the team, in the league, and he improved his offensive output to one goal and four assists. He also created an impressive 14 big chances (Sofascore).

He hasn't been able to find the consistency that he'd previously had before Alex Neil took over as manager of Stoke. But, despite fewer games last season, he still managed to maintain his attacking numbers.

What would Josh Tymon add to Swansea City?

Filling the hole that Ryan Manning's departure to Southampton has left in the team was always going to be a struggle. The Irishman provided 15 goals and assists last year and was an integral part of the squad.

But Tymon would go someway towards filling it. His creativity down the left flank would add another option to challenge Josh Key for his spot in the starting XI.

Key, apart from the team's first game of the season, has been one of City's more consistent players but Tymon could provide more attacking threat down that left-hand flank.

Swansea's current occupier of that position has an expected goals of just 0.03 so far this season, according to SofaScore.

He's also right-footed and isn't able to get to the by-line as easily as someone like Tymon, who is left-footed.

If Swansea can make this deal happen, it would certainly be an improvement on what they currently have.