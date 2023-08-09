Highlights Charlie Patino, a talented midfielder from Arsenal's academy, is joining Swansea City on a season-long loan, adding more quality to their midfield.

Patino impressed during his loan spell at Blackpool last season, showcasing his technical ability.

Swansea have been active in the transfer market, making shrewd additions to their squad, and there is a possibility of more business in the coming weeks.

Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on a season-long loan.

Who is Charlie Patino?

The 19-year-old has been with the Gunners since he was a kid, and he has been regarded as one of their top academy talents in recent years.

However, he has obviously struggled to get near the first-team given the quality ahead of him in the pecking order. So, Patino had to go out on loan for game time, and he enjoyed a productive loan spell with Blackpool in the Championship last season.

Whilst it ended in disappointment for the Seasiders as they were relegated to League One, Patino was one of few to emerge with credit, as he impressed with his technical ability and desire in midfield.

With the teenager keen to get more first-team football, a summer move has always been on the cards, and it had been suggested he may leave permanently with Arsenal having a buy-back clause as part of the deal.

Swansea to sign Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal

But, that won’t be happening, as journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Patino will join the Welsh side on a straight loan.

“EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal 2003 born talent Charlie Patino closing in on loan move to Swansea, here we go! Verbal agreement at final stages, club source confirms — details being sorted. Understand it’s loan until June then back to Arsenal, deal expires in 2025.”

That will be a huge coup for Michael Duff, as Patino had been on the radar of many clubs this summer, but it’s the Swans who have won the race for the player.

It will also be the latest example of Swansea bringing in some talented youngster from top Premier League sides, as they have signed wing-back Harrison Ashby from Newcastle, and Brighton’s Carl Rushworth already this window.

What will Charlie Patino bring to Swansea?

As you would expect for someone who has come through the ranks at Arsenal, Patino is a technically assured player, so he will fit in well at Swansea, who will still look to play that way under Duff.

A return of just two goals and four assists in the league last season shows that Patino can improve his numbers, but he will have benefited from that experience, and he is an all-round midfielder, who works hard.

The fact he picked up ten bookings and was sent off once also shows he has a different side to his game, and he will be willing to get stuck in.

Swansea summer transfer plans

It’s been a very busy summer for Swansea, who have obviously changed manager, but the squad is looking in good shape, and there were positives to take from the first two games of the campaign.

There is a feeling that more business will be done in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if the club keeps hold of key men such as Matt Grimes and Joel Piroe.

In terms of incomings though, Duff has made some shrewd additions, and Patino looks like an excellent bit of business as well, to add more quality to that midfield.

Swansea are back in action at West Brom this weekend.