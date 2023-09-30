Highlights Swansea City's manager, Michael Duff, is already facing criticism from supporters due to the club's poor start to the season in the Championship.

Duff aims to improve Swansea's home record by implementing his ideas and creating a tougher team to beat on their own turf.

Away supporters visiting the Swansea.com Stadium can enjoy a variety of pubs near the stadium, including well-known chains like Harvester and Wetherspoons, as well as historic pubs like No Sign Wine Bar.

It has been a tough start to the season for Swansea City in the Championship.

Michael Duff moved from Barnsley to replace Russell Martin at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer, but the 45-year-old is already coming under pressure from supporters after the club's poor start to the campaign.

It was a huge summer of change at the club, with 13 new players arriving in South Wales, and Duff will be hopeful that results will improve as he continues to implement his ideas and the squad begins to gel.

Swansea had the 11th best home record in the division last season, but Duff will be keen to make his side tougher to beat on their own patch this campaign.

The Swans had an average home attendance of 16,935 last season, with their highest gate coming against West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the campaign when 20,294 were in attendance.

Swansea's home ground is a good stadium to visit for away supporters, with opposition teams often being given an allocation of up to 2,000, and the away end offers an excellent view of the pitch.

Of course, an essential part of a matchday for many is a trip to the pub, and with that in mind, we looked at some of the best pubs near the Swansea.com Stadium.

What are the best pubs for home and away fans near the Swansea.com Stadium?

Harvester Morfa Parc

Unit 19, Morfa Shopping Park, Brunel Way, Plasmarl, Swansea SA1 2FB

One of the UK's best known restaurant chains, there is a Harvester located incredibly near Swansea's home ground, serving drinks and food, including the famous salad bar, grills and rotisserie chicken.

Plough and Harrow

18 Swansea Road, Llangyfelach, Morriston, Swansea SA5 7JA

Located just a few minutes away from the stadium, the Plough and Harrow admits visiting fans, and there is often a mixture of home and away supporters found inside the pub.

No Sign Wine Bar

56 Wind Street, Swansea SA1 1EG

The No Sign Wine Bar is a pub with a museum feel inside that originated in the 17th century, and having been listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, this could be the ideal place for a drink before or after the game.

This pub is located on Wind Street, which has a number of food and drink establishments for fans to visit, and that could be useful if there are large numbers of home and away fans within the area.

The Bank Statement

57-58 Wind Street, Swansea SA1 1EP

Also found on Wind Street, The Bank Statement is a Wetherspoons pub, serving a range of real ale and craft beers, as well as a wide selection of food.

Pump House

Pump House Quay, Swansea, SA1 1TT

The Pump House serves a range of smooth cask ale, lager, wine and spirits, and the food comes highly recommended.

This pub also offers excellent views and you can enjoy a drink while watching the boats coming in and out of Swansea Marina

Ivorites Arms

4 Dinas Street, Plasmarl, Swansea SA6 8LG

The Ivorites Arms is a friendly pub with a good atmosphere, making it a potentially perfect destination for a pre-match drink.