Swansea City's first-choice to replace Southampton-bound Russell Martin as head coach is Chris Davies, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The Swans are looking at potential Martin successors as they continue to wrangle with the Saints over a compensation package for the 37-year-old, but they have targeted Davies as his successor once everything is sorted out.

Davies has not been a head coach in his career yet but he has been an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at the likes of Celtic and Leicester City, as well as Swansea between 2010 and 2012.

And they are keen to give the 38-year-old his first taste of being a manager on his own should he be keen to take up the opportunity.

Swansea could face a battle to land Davies however, with the report from Nixon suggesting that Ange Postecoglou is eyeing up Davies for a spot on his coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur, having just been appointed as the club's new manager from Celtic.

Who is Chris Davies?

Davies never played professional football but he was in Reading's academy and was capped at three different youth levels for Wales before having to retire at the age of 19.

At the same time as studying Sports Science at university, Davies began coaching in the youth academies of Reading and Leicester City before heading over to New Zealand in 2007 for two years to be a coach at Hawke's Bay.

Davies' big breakthrough though came in 2010 when appointed assistant manager at Swansea at the age of just 25 by Rodgers, a man who knew Davies as he coached him as a player at Reading.

He ended up following Rodgers to Liverpool and stayed until his sacking, in 2015, and after a brief stint back at Reading as first-team coach, Davies headed to Celtic to once again link up with Rodgers in 2016.

Leicester City was Davies' next club along with Rodgers in 2019 but when he was sacked in April from the Foxes, Davies left too, meaning he is currently unemployed.

Would Chris Davies be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Like any coach who has never been the number one at a club before, it's hard to assess as to whether or not Davies would be good for Swansea or too much of a risk.

He clearly knows the club having been the number two to Rodgers over 11 years ago and he has ties to Wales through his father, so character wise he should be a good fit.

However, it's a major risk for a Championship club to go for someone entirely unproven - especially when it looks like that club could lose their talisman Joel Piroe this summer.

If Davies is ever going to branch out on his own though, perhaps now is the perfect time to make that happen.