Swansea City targeting deal for three-goal attacker

Swansea City are interested in signing striker Joel Piroe from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

A graduate of PSV’s academy, Piroe made his first-team debut for the club last season, going onto score three goals in 14 appearances in all competitions across the course of the campaign.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old is starting to attract attention with the transfer market having reopened.

According to this latest update, Swansea are keen on a deal for Piroe, as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the wake of Andre Ayew’s departure.

It is thought that Piroe would be a regular starter leading the line for Swansea next season, were he to make the move to the Liberty Stadium.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on the striker’s current contract with PSV, and Swansea are said to be hopeful that they could be able to complete a deal for a fee worth around £1million.

Swansea have already signed one striker this summer, with 19-year-old Kyle Joseph joining from Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

This feels like a bit of a risky move for Swansea to make to me.

In fairness, Piroe is a striker who does seem to have plenty of potential, and the Swans themselves desperately need a goalscorer to replace the departing Andre Ayew.

However, that feels like a lot of pressure to put on Piroe, given his relative lack of experience, with most of his appearances for PSV to date coming from the bench, and the fact that Swansea ought to be looking to build on their run to the play-off final last season, which brings plenty of expectation with it.

There is therefore, no guarantee that the striker will be able to make a consistent impact in front of goal since he is untested in that role, meaning I wonder whether it could be sensible for Swansea to look to bring in another attacking option alongside him.