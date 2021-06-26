Swansea City targeting deal for 23-year-old set to leave Premier League club

Swansea City are in talks about the signing of centre back Jimmy Dunne, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Dunne will become a free agent at the end of this month, when he is set to leave Burnley upon the expiration of his contract at Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old has made seven first-team appearances for Burnley, and previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Accrington, Sunderland, Fleetwood and Hearts.

Now it seems as though a move to the Liberty Stadium could be in the pipeline for the centre back, as he searches for his next club ahead of his departure from Burnley.

According to this latest update, Swansea in negotiations with Dunne, as they look to win the race for the defender’s signature.

Championship rivals Preston were also linked with Dunne back in the January transfer window, but eventually signed Stoke’s Liam Lindsay and Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg on loan instead.

Lindsay has since returned to Preston on a permanent deal, while van den Berg has returned to Deepdale for a second loan spell next season, which could open the door for Swansea in their pursuit of Dunne.

The Verdict

This does seem as though it could be a decent signing for Swansea at the start of the summer window.

With Marc Guehi’s future seemingly uncertain following the end of his latest loan spell with Swansea from Chelsea, it does seem as though the Swans may need another centre back.

That is a role that Dunne would fill, and given the potential he has shown, he may be a reliable option to over that position, particularly as he will want to prove a point following his struggle for regular game time at Burnley.

The fact he is available on a free should also be helpful to Swansea from a financial perspective, so it does seem like this could be a useful move from those in charge at the Liberty Stadium.