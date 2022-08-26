Swansea City target Rotherham United transfer

Swansea City are targeting a move for Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, according to Wales Online.

The Irish international is on the shortlist of potential signings, with the forward now in the final year of his current contract at Rotherham United.

However, the Championship side are struggling financially and are unable to meet the Millers’ asking price for the 25-year old.

It is likely that Swansea will need to make player sales before being able to reinvest back into the squad with any incoming signings.

Ogbene was an important member of the squad last season as Rotherham earned promotion to the second tier.

The winger bagged three goals and four assists from 45 league appearances.

Swansea see the player as a potential signing this summer, but have been met with a higher asking price than expected from Rotherham.

The club have made it clear to the South Wales side that he will not be available on the cheap this transfer window despite there only being 12 months left on his existing deal.

The financial situation at Swansea has seen the club miss out on several transfer targets, with Cody Drameh now also seen as unlikely to arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer.

It has been a slow start to the campaign for Russell Martin’s side, with the team having only won one of their opening five league fixtures.

The Verdict

Ogbene would be an exciting addition to the team’s existing options.

It would also be a great move for Ogbene if a deal did advance, especially as he could form a partnership with international teammate Michael Obafemi.

He could also offer the team versatility as he could slot into the wing-back role where Swansea have an extremely limited number of personnel for that position.

With only 12 months remaining on his current deal, perhaps this is a move that could gain legs over the course of the season, heading into the January transfer window.