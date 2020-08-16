Swansea City target reveals what he wants next season

Former Swansea City loanee Rhian Brewster has stated that he’s not keen on going out on loan but will do again if Liverpool believe that’s what is best for him.

The young forward played a massive role for the Swans last season and netted 11 goals in 22 appearances which helped fire Steve Cooper’s side into the play-offs where they narrowly lost out in the semi-finals to a strong Brentford team.

Now Brewster’s current short-term future is unknown, and it’s not yet clear whether the Reds will send him out on loan for another season, or see him as part of their first-team plans.

Brewster has expressed that he’ll go out on loan again but wants to stay at Liverpool and fight for a place in the starting XI if possible.

Speaking to the Beautiful Game Podcast, Brewster said: “You’re not really going to want to go on loan, but if that’s the best thing for me to do in that situation, go on loan and get more game time, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Verdict

Brewster was sensational last season for Swansea and if he is to go out on loan again then he could well return to Wales, and it would be a move that could only help his development.

His goals handedly sparked life into the Swans’ season, and kept them in with a chance of getting to the Premier League right until the very last whistle.

It will be interesting to see whether the forward goes on loan again, but one thing is for sure and that’s that Cooper will want to see him back in the White shirt of Swansea.