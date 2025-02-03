Swansea City are eyeing up a late move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark.

According to Wales Online, the Swans are keen on negotiating a loan deal with the Austrian-based club but face stiff competition from a number of interested clubs for his signature.

Luke Williams’ outfit are keen to bolster their attacking midfield options ahead of the deadline and have made Clark a priority signing, while a winger is also believed to be high on the agenda.

Swansea are in desperate need of recruits to help address their slide down the second tier table, with a run of four straight defeats leaving the South Wales club looking over their shoulders rather than up the division.

With fears arising Swansea could be plummeting towards the League One relegation trapdoor, they are aiming to strengthen the attacking areas to secure enough goals at the top end of the pitch, but time is ticking ahead of the 11pm deadline.

As per Wales Online, Swansea City are hopeful of beating the queue of clubs in place to sign midfielder Bobby Clark.

The 19-year-old made a reported £10 million switch to Austria from Merseyside last summer, but there is a possibility the youngster could be making a swift return to these shores.

A move for Clark could reportedly be complicated given the player currently remains in Austria, but there is hope any deal could be completed remotely if absolutely necessary.

Clark made the move to Red Bull Salzburg to team up with former Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders, but he left his role in Austria back in December after just seven months in charge.

Now the Dutchman has departed, Clark has fallen out of favour at the Red Bull Arena and is keen on a move away, but time is against the prodigy on the final day of the transfer window.

Bobby Clark 2024/25 Red Bull Salzburg record (all competitions) Appearances 20 Minutes played 1,003 Goals 1 Assists 2

In addition, the report states Swansea are hopeful of completing loan deals for midfielders Lewis O’Brien and Jacob Wright, with the latter believed to contain an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

Bobby Clark can help ease Swansea City relegation fears

Bobby Clark is a player who certainly possesses the talent to go right to the top of the game, but his move to Red Bull Salzburg hasn’t worked out as planned so far after the sudden departure of Pep Lijnders.

Recording just one goal and two assists from 20 games for the club, Clark is in need of regular gametime to get his early career back on track, and there are few better leagues to do so than in the second tier.

With his flair and natural ability to create chances as well as score goals, Clark could turn out to be a key player to help Swansea retain their Championship status, and the Swans do need some consistency at the top end of the pitch to get the club moving back in a forward direction.

Signing such a talented young talent could go a long way in achieving that aim, and Swansea must do all they can to make sure Clark joins come 11pm.