Swansea City take fresh transfer stance on Leicester City and Watford target

Championship outfit Swansea City no longer feel in a position where they need to cash in on Joel Piroe this summer, as per an update from Wales Online.

This same report states Flynn Downes’ likely sale to Crystal Palace as the reason for this changed stance, with the Swans potentially set to receive an £8m fee for the midfielder’s services.

Although the Welsh outfit have spent money on some of their incoming players this summer, with centre-back duo Harry Darling and Nathan Wood arriving from MK Dons and Middlesbrough for undisclosed fees, club director Jake Silverstein warned supporters that they wouldn’t always spend more than the amount of revenue generated from sales.

This raised fears about the futures of Downes and Piroe, with the former being linked with several Premier League clubs after impressing during his first season at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Football League World understands Palace are now set to win the race for his services, though he wasn’t short of interest with the likes of Southampton and Wolves also interested in luring him away from South Wales.

Piroe has also been the subject of interest from other sides with Leicester City and Watford both being linked with a move for the Dutchman in recent times.

According to Wales Online though, the Swans now feel they don’t need to let him go unless an interested side meets their “hefty” valuation of their main talisman.

The Verdict:

Considering they are already cashing in on Downes, who was a key part of the first-team squad, it would show a real lack of ambition if they were to sell Piroe too.

Although remaining within the EFL’s financial limits and staying sustainable is important, they can’t afford to keep cashing in on their best players because that will cause instability at a time when Russell Martin could do without it.

His rebuild may not be complete – but the foundations are already there to be successful with the likes of Andy Fisher, Matt Grimes, Michael Obafemi and Piroe all becoming integral to his side’s cause.

Ensuring they remain at the club needs to be the Swans’ top priority despite wanting to strengthen further throughout this summer with a couple of areas needing to be looked at.

They could even benefit from adding another striker to their squad depending on the futures of Kyle Joseph and Jordan Garrick, with the latter performing regularly for Plymouth Argyle last term as they pushed for promotion.