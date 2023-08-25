Highlights Joel Piroe has left Swansea City to join Leeds United after attracting interest from various clubs, including Atalanta and Everton.

Swansea is now in talks with Aston Villa to sign Keinan Davis, who has been deemed surplus to requirements under Unai Emery, as they look to hijack Hull City's deal.

Davis, though not as inventive as Piroe, is a physically strong striker who can create space for his teammates and provide support for Jerry Yates.

Swansea City are all too accustomed to seeing some of their finest assets poached year after year.

Midfielder Flynn Downes left for West Ham the previous summer, just one year after both Jamal Lowe and Connor Roberts both sought pastures new, too.

It has been no different this time around, with a series of summer speculation finally being closed through Joel Piroe's departure to Leeds United.

Joel Piroe leaves Swansea City to sign for Leeds United

Following 44 goals in 92 outings across the previous two campaigns, a showdown had emerged over Piroe's future in South Wales.

At the time, the Dutch forward had just one year left to run on his contract and had signaled no intent of refreshing those terms, putting potential suitors from both domestic shores and the continent on high alert.

This prompted reported interest from Atalanta, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Everton and even Russell Martin's Southampton- who held extensive talks with the striker- though Leeds eventually won the race by shelling out a £12m outlay for his services which will see him under contract at Elland Road until 2027.

Last night, in the wake of Piroe's move to Yorkshire, The Athletic's Stuart James had disclosed that Swansea are searching for a replacement, and that could well now arrive in the form of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Swansea City transfer interest in Aston Villa's Keinan Davis

As per James, the South Wales club are in talks with Villa over the signing of Davis, who appears surplus to requirements under Unai Emery.

Davis is a familiar face at Championship level, having spent the entirety of last season on loan at Watford where he scored seven times from 34 appearances.

Before that, his five-goal return in just 15 matches for Nottingham Forest in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign proved to play a key role in their eventual promotion through the play-offs.

Swansea may well end up hijacking a Championship rival in the race for Davis' services as it is believed that Villa and Hull City had agreed a deal for Davis earlier in the week, although personal terms have not yet been completed and he is now considering alternative options.

Undisclosed Championship competitors have all put forward their interest alongside suitors on the continent, whereas Luton Town are also said to have been keen earlier on in the transfer window.

If Swansea do strike a swoop for Davis then the deal would likely be worth the same as what was put on the table for his prospective Humberside switch, which is reported to be in the region of £2-3m with the inclusion of add-ons.

Would Aston Villa Keinan Davis be a good signing for Swansea City?

While there are stark stylistic contrasts between Davis and the more inventive, well-rounded Piroe, he would nonetheless represent a promising option for Michael Duff this season and beyond.

A significant physical presence, Davis is capable of bullying opponents both on the ground and in the air, while using his body to draw defenders in and bring teammates into the game, surfacing as one of the better off-the-ball strikers in the Championship.

His goal return still needs to pick up, although you get the feeling that Duff will envisage him as being the profile of player to do the hard physical work to enable Jerry Yates to pick up the right positions and score- and Davis can do just that.