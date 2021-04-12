Swansea City take action after player issue arises ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ben Cabango will miss Swansea City’s game with Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow after he breached the club’s Covid-19 protocols by attending a party over the weekend.

The centre-back has featured regularly for Steve Cooper’s side this season, however he was left on the bench for the weekend win over Millwall.

And, the BBC have revealed how Cabango then went on to a house party on the night, which is not allowed in the current situation.

After finding out, Swansea have taken swift action, with the update confirming that Cabango has been sent home as the club are in Yorkshire preparing for the big game at Hillsborough.

“The club is aware of an incident involving a first-team player that occurred over the weekend. The player in question has been sent home from the training bubble and as a result will not feature in Tuesday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“It is disappointing that these protocols have been breached. The club will now conclude the matter internally.”

Cabango is not the first player to break the rules recently, with Brendan Rodgers leaving James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury out of Leicester’s defeat to West Ham over the weekend after they did similar.

The verdict

This is a decisive move from Swansea and they deserve credit for the way they have handled the situation, as it shows players that they can’t get away with these things.

As for Cabango, like most young people, he will be frustrated at the situation and you can have sympathy for him on that front, but in his role as a footballer he needs to be professional.

Missing tomorrow’s game will surely hurt, and he will now have to watch on as the Welsh side look to build on the fantastic performance at Millwall last time out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.