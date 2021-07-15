Swansea City suffering frustration in pursuit of in-demand 21-goal transfer target

Swansea City remain keen on OH Leuven’s Thomas Henry but the Belgian side are refusing to sanction a move for the striker right now.

It’s no secret that Steve Cooper is desperate to bring in a new attacking option following Andre Ayew’s exit and Henry’s name is one that has been on the radar for some time.

The 26-year-old has attracted attention from a host of clubs across Europe after his fantastic individual campaign last time out that saw him net 21 times in 31 games in the Belgian top-flight.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri provided the latest on the situation involving the Frenchman today, revealing that OH Leuven are preventing any deal from happening, something which is angering the player.

As well as that, he states that a fee in the region of 6m euros has been turned down for the player.

However, perhaps worryingly for the Swans, it’s not going to be straightforward for them to do a deal, with the journalist claiming that there is interest from Italy, France and Turkey for Henry, who has a contract that runs until 2023 with his current club.

The verdict

This is a blow for Swansea as Henry would appear to be the ideal signing for the team. He is still at a good age, he has the physicality required to cope with the Championship and he is a goalscorer.

Obviously, he’s going to be a decent investment for the board, but it would be money well spent if he takes the team to the Premier League.

For now, this one doesn’t appear to be progressing well but Leuven won’t be able to maintain this tough stance all summer so it will be interesting to see how it develops in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.