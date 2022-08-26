Swansea City suffer transfer setback following latest Hull City developments

Swansea City held an interest in re-signing Cyrus Christie this summer, according to Wales Online.

The Championship club are looking to add to the team’s options on the right flank and the Irish international was considered as a potential signing.

However, the Swans’ financial position meant that the club were unable to afford making an offer for the 29-year old.

Christie spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea from Fulham and performed quite well in Russell Martin’s side.

He established himself as a key member of the starting lineup in his short stint in South Wales, starting 23 times in the league for the team.

During his time with the club, he bagged three goals and four assists to help the team to a 15th place finish.

The summer also coincided with the conclusion of his contract with the Cottagers, making him a free agent throughout the transfer window.

However, it is now expected that Christie will sign for Hull City instead.

Swansea have had a slow start to the new season, winning only one of their opening five league games.

That has left the team with only five points from 15 going into this weekend’s clash with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

Christie performed extremely well for Swansea last season and showed that he is still more than capable of competing in the Championship despite a difficult period with Fulham.

It will come as a blow to Martin that he has been unable to sign the defender, with the squad now clearly short of personnel in that position.

It has been a difficult summer for Swansea, who have struggled to bring fresh faces into the squad.

It could yet be a long campaign ahead for the club unless further signings can be made in the final few days of the window.