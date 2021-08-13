Swansea City suffer transfer blow in pursuit of 21-year-old

Russell Martin has lost out on a Swansea City transfer target this week as Tom Dele-Bashiru decided to join Championship rivals Reading instead.

BerkshireLive have reported that the Welsh side tried to hijack the Royals’ deal to sign the Watford youngster on a season-long loan when they were close to sealing the deal, but their efforts didn’t amount to anything as the 21-year-old was confirmed as Reading’s first summer signing yesterday.

Martin is looking to add to his squad having already brought in Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson since being appointed less than two weeks ago, and with the future of Matt Grimes uncertain it looks as though the former Scotland international had targeted Dele-Bashiru as a potential replacement for the Swans’ skipper.

The former Man City youngster missed almost the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign due to suffering a serious knee injury, and because of that he has slipped down the pecking order at Watford as they were promoted to the Premier League.

Swansea City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Swans transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which club did Swansea City sign Matt Grimes from? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Bristol Rovers Swindon Town

But he’s set to bolster a Reading midfield that was lacking strength in depth going into the start of the new season and instead of arriving at the Liberty Stadium, he will provide competition to Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota.

The Verdict

Swansea need more midfielders if Matt Grimes does end up departing, but right now with his future uncertain a new midfielder doesn’t exactly seem like it should be top of Russell Martin’s shopping list.

Of course that area of the pitch would be nice to further bolster, however there’s other areas that need addressing more.

As we saw against Blackburn, Steven Benda wasn’t very convincing on the ball and Martin should be looking at a new goalkeeper who can play his style of football.

There also needs to be a new striker and perhaps a centre-back come in as well, and we already know that wing-back Ethan Laird is a target for the club from Manchester United.

So in truth, missing out on Dele-Bashiru isn’t a huge deal but he still would have added a different dynamic to the Swansea engine room.