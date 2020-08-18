Swansea City submit transfer offer for 26-year-old attacker

Swansea City have submitted a bid for Wigan Athletic forward Jamal Lowe, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Swansea narrowly missed out on promotion this term after losing to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals, and Steve Cooper will now look to strengthen his squad as they look to go one step further next season.

According to Nixon, the Swans have bid for Wigan forward Jamal Lowe, as they look to add more firepower to their attacking line.

Lowe joined Wigan from Portsmouth in the summer, reuniting with Paul Cook after becoming a key player for Pompey, and arguably one of the best players in Sky Bet League One.

The 26-year-old endured a promising first campaign in the Championship, too, scoring six goals and registering five assists as the Latics were eventually relegated back down to League One.

With the club recently entering administration, though, they have been forced to sell the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Kieffer Moore and Leon Balogun, with Lowe the latest name to be linked with an exit.

The Verdict

It was a promising first season in the Championship for Lowe, who became a dangerous player for Wigan after taking some time to adapt to the division.

Swansea definitely need to bolster their attacking options, as it’s unlikely that Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher will return on loan again next season.

With Andre Ayew also likely to attract interest after an excellent campaign, Cooper needs to think about bringing in a player who can play on either flank or through the middle, and Lowe would be that man.