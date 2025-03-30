The 2010/11 campaign is remembered as one of Swansea City's finest after they sealed promotion to the Premier League, and the majority of Brendan Rodgers' squad are still idolised by supporters.

From Scott Sinclair to Ashley Williams to Garry Monk, Swansea's players made history that season when they became the first Welsh side to reach the top-flight, and a certain loan signing played an instrumental role in helping the Swans get over the line.

Rodgers used his Chelsea connections to seal a loan move for young Italian striker Fabio Borini in March 2011, and while he was a player the Jack Army didn't know too much about, it didn't take long for him to make an impact and lead the Swans to the top-flight.

Swansea City struck gold with Fabio Borini loan deal

19-year-old Borini had been on the fringes of Chelsea's first-team during the 2010/11 campaign, so was allowed to leave on loan in March to get regular senior experience under his belt in what was an important period for the Swans.

It didn't take the Italian long to make his mark and he got off to a dream start as he bagged a brace in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest just two days after signing for the club, and it was apparent that he'd play an important role in the Swans' race for promotion.

An assist in a 2-1 defeat to Preston followed in his second appearance, before a wonder free-kick against promotion rivals Norwich City helped his side to a 3-0 win and cement their status as genuine automatic promotion contenders.

Borini was fast-approaching cult-hero status after just a handful of games in South Wales, and he added another three goals and two assists in the Swans' final six games of the season to lead the club to third place and the Championship play-offs.

The youngster's tally of six goals and three assists in just nine Championship appearances was undeniably impressive, and it remains to be seen just where Rodgers' side would have finished had it not been for Borini's timely arrival.

Borini was tasked with starting all three of Swansea's play-off fixtures, and while he may not have found the back of the net, he made his presence felt in a different way as the Swans sealed promotion.

Swansea raced into a 3-0 half-time lead against Reading in the play-off final before the Royals pulled two goals back in quick succession, setting up a nervous ending before Borini was brought down in the penalty area by Andy Griffin to win a spotkick which was calmly converted by Scott Sinclair, sealing promotion.

While he may have only played 12 games for Swansea, Borini is still fondly remembered in SA1 for his exploits during his brief loan spell, and he played an important role in leading the club to the top-flight.

Fabio Borini deal made Swansea City millions

While Borini departed Swansea in the summer upon the expiration of his loan deal, joining Parma on a permanent basis, he left a legacy by helping the club to the Premier League.

Dubbed the richest game in football, winning the Championship play-off final bagged Swansea a reported £90million, so it's fair to say that Borini's loan spell paid for itself.

Scott Sinclair may have taken the plaudits at Wembley that day after his hat-trick, but Swansea were on the ropes at 3-2 and had Borini not won the penalty which sealed the win then it could have been all so different.

The Italian had already signed a pre-contract with Parma prior to his move to Swansea so they were unable to sign him on a permanent basis, and while Borini would return to English football with the likes of Sunderland and Liverpool, the play-off final victory represented his final appearance in a Swans shirt.

Fabio Borini's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Chelsea 2009-11 8 0 0 Swansea City (Loan) 2011 12 6 3 Parma 2011-12 0 0 0 Roma 2012 26 10 0 Liverpool 2012-15 38 3 3 Sunderland (Loan) 2013-14 40 10 3 Sunderland 2015-18 53 7 2 AC Milan 2017-20 75 8 6 Hellas Verona 2020 14 3 0 Faith Karagumruck 2021-23 75 36 15 Sampdoria 2023- 34 10 3

Borini nearly returned to the club in unlikely circumstances back in October 2020 and talks were held between the two parties, but a deal failed to materialise, much to the disappointment of many of the Jack Army.

Now 33, Borini is plying his trade in his homeland with Sampdoria after a spell in Turkey with Faith Karagumruck, and while he's enjoyed a good career playing for the likes of Liverpool and AC Milan along with earning a full cap for Italy, he perhaps hasn't fulfilled the potential he showed at Swansea.

However, while he may have only enjoyed a brief spell with the Swans, Borini's impact will never be forgotten and the impact he made towards the end of the 2010/11 campaign cannot be understated.