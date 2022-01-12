Swansea City player set to depart on loan after Lincoln City boss comments

Michael Appleton has all but confirmed the arrival of Liam Cullen from Swansea City.

The striker was linked with a move by Footballer Insider and is set to join the Imps on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Lincoln, who already signed Morgan Whittaker from Swansea this window, are set to make yet another addition to their squad this week with the signing of Cullen.

Appleton spoke with enthusiasm as he discussed the potential of this signing.

“He’s a bundle of energy, he’s like a Duracell battery,” said Appleton, via Lincolnshire Live.

“One, he’s good with his back to goal. Two, he comes alive in the box which is going to be important. He can play in numerous positions, either side [of the front three] but we want to get him centrally as much as we can.

“He’s an infectious character, I think the fans will love his personality.

“He’s everything you’d want in a striker.”

Cullen, 22, arrives at Lincoln with 12 Championship appearances to his name this season, including four starts. The forward has also featured for Wales at underage level, from U17s all the way up to U21s.

Cullen leaves behind a Swansea City side who are 17th in the Championship. Instead, he joins Lincoln who are 16th in League One.

Appleton’s side earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last night, moving them ahead of Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United in the table.

That was Lincoln’s second league win in a row. Their next fixture comes against Cambridge at home on January 15.

The Verdict

This is a good opportunity for Cullen to make a name for himself. Gaining experience at this level will be crucial in his career.

Cullen will be hoping to break into the Lincoln squad, where he should be aiming for a decent haul of goals, if he wants to earn game time with Swansea next season.

This move will help Lincoln secure their safety in League One for another season, with recent results also going a long way in helping their cause.