Swansea City are set to land what could be a significant coup on transfer deadline day as they have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign teenage winger Charles Sagoe Jr.

That is according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the 19-year-old is heading to South Wales for the rest of the season after a deal was agreed between the Swans and the Gunners.

The two clubs have already done business this season when Mikel Arteta's side sent midfield maestro Charlie Patino to the Swansea.com Stadium, and he is now set to be joined by one of his young Arsenal team-mates.

Sagoe Jr made his senior Gunners debut earlier on this season when starting and playing 68 minutes in a September 2023 EFL Cup clash with Brentford, but he is now set to further his develop with more regular men's football for Luke Williams' Swans.

