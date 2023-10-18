Highlights Jamie Paterson rubbished rumors of a move to Coventry City, calling them "stupid Twitter rumours".

Swansea could have considered selling Paterson in the previous January window to generate income, with his contract expiring next year.

Paterson's Coventry links made sense due to his connections to the Midlands and Callum O'Hare's injury.

Swansea City's Jamie Paterson has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Coventry City, speaking to Wales Online.

It was actually the same outlet that linked Paterson with a switch to the Coventry Building Society Arena back in January, with Wales Online believing that the Englishman was told he could leave the South Wales outfit.

Coventry had yet to make an offer for him at the time their "interest" was reported, but then-Swansea boss Russell Martin did confirm that there was a considerable amount of interest in the player.

And it wouldn't have been a massive shock to see him leave considering the fact he was unable to replicate the form that saw him light up the Swansea.com Stadium during a decent chunk of the 2021/22 season.

Last term, he only managed to register two assists in 23 league appearances, failing to get himself on the scoresheet.

His links to Coventry were realistic for a number of reasons, but Paterson shut them down when quizzed about a previous potential switch to Mark Robins' side.

He said: "It was all just stupid Twitter rumours that everyone just jumps on.

"I think sometimes two and two get put together. I'm injured in January and people perhaps don't think you are injured. I don't know. But once a rumour does come out, clubs do actually start getting interested. It just becomes a farce.

"Naturally, teams will be interested in players they think are not wanted at their club. Whether or not that's true, clubs will still try it. It's just the way it is."

Paterson's contract at the Swansea.com Stadium runs out in the summer of 2024 and with this in mind, the previous January window may have been seen as the ideal opportunity for the Swans to cash in on him.

Even though they had managed to sign him for free following the expiration of his contract at Bristol City, Swansea will be reluctant to lose a player of his quality for free, with the club needing to generate income so they can sign players.

As much as some Swansea supporters will want their owners to spend more than they receive in the transfer market, it doesn't look as though the club will spend a huge amount of money on players without ensuring they generate enough from player sales.

This is one reason why a move would have made sense.

As well as this, Paterson was born in Coventry and spent the early stages of his footballing career in the Midlands with Walsall and Nottingham Forest.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the Midlands during the latter stages of his career.

And finally, Coventry could have benefitted from having another attacking midfielder at this time, with Callum O'Hare sustaining a long-term injury setback last year.

Paterson could have helped to fill that void - and he would have been extremely useful considering how long O'Hare has been out for - with the Coventyr man yet to make his first appearance of the 2023/24 season.