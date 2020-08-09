Swansea City star on the radar of Sheffield United

Sheffield United are said to be plotting a move to sign highly-rated Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts this summer as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his options.

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash is another right-back known to be on the radar of the Blades this summer with it looking like George Baldock could have a lot more competition for his spot next term.

Alan Nixon of The Sun broke the news regarding the interest in Roberts on Sunday morning, writing on Twitter: “Sheff U. Want an extra left-back. Connor Roberts at Swansea now on radar. As well as Cash.”

Last season saw the 24-year-old make 38 Championship appearances for Steve Cooper’s side as they snuck into the play-offs on the final day, only to be beaten by Brentford in the semi-finals.

Graduating through the club’s youth system, Roberts has already made over 100 appearances for the South Wales side, as well as enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.

Were he to make the move to Brammall Lane he would be following in the footsteps of striker Oli McBurnie who made the same move during the summer of 2019.

The verdict

I think this would be a rather shrewd signing for Sheffield United but only if the price is right.

He does not quite possess the same attacking talents as George Baldock or Matty Cash, but there is no questioning his defensive intelligence is high and could allow Wilder to play with his formations a bit more.

It is likely that Swansea will demand a sizeable fee for him, however, with two years still remaining on his contract at The Liberty.