Swansea City star makes bold PL claim regarding Liverpool and Chelsea loan duo

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has claimed that on-loan pair Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher have proven they are ready to perform in the top-flight following their displays this campaign.

The Liverpool and Chelsea duo have been key assets for the Swans during the second half of the campaign, with Brewster having netted 10 goals and Gallagher registering seven assists to help the Liberty Stadium outfit seal a play-off spot by the skin of their teeth.

Swansea are now preparing to face third-placed Brentford in their play-off semi-final second leg on Sunday evening, and top scorer Ayew has insisted ahead of the match that his two on-loan teammates are ready for the Premier League with the Swans or another club.

When asked the question on whether Brewster and Gallagher are ready to take the step, Ayew replied: “Quality wise, yes. They have it in the legs and in the head, they’re ready to go further.

“I think they’re ready to work hard. I think those boys have a great future ahead of them, now it’s up to them to do more, to work more to always, you know, be focused solely on football.

“That’s the most important thing. And I think they have what it takes to play in the Premier League, with Swansea or another team, but I prefer them to do it with this club,” he added, via Wales Online.

Ayew has been one of the stand-out stars in the Championship this term which has seen him score 17 goals for Steve Cooper’s side, with the arrival of Brewster and Gallagher in January having relieved the Ghana international of his creative and attacking burden.

Brewster has made a highly impressive impact considering this has been the 20-year-old’s first spell away from Liverpool, while Swansea knew they were getting a top-quality player in Gallagher given his glowing displays for Charlton earlier this term.

The Verdict

It is hard to imagine that Swansea would have been able to seal their play-off spot without the services of Brewster and Gallagher, with the duo’s displays during the second half of the season having certainly been worthy of the Premier League at times.

It seems increasingly likely that both players will be plying their trade in the top tier next season, but the question mark still remains over whether this will be at the Liberty Stadium with Swansea or back at their respective parent clubs.

The ever-improving displays of Brewster and Gallagher suggest the Swans will need to seal Premier League promotion in order to stand a chance of keeping the duo beyond the summer, with there likely to be plenty of interest in their services following the play-offs.