Swansea City stance revealed over striker’s future amid Leicester City and Brighton interest

Swansea City have yet to receive any offers for striker Joel Piroe this summer transfer window, according to Wales Online.

The South Wales club have already sold one of last season’s key players in Flynn Downes, who departed for West Ham.

But the Championship side are reluctant to lose another important asset to Russell Martin’s side this transfer window.

Leicester City and Brighton have all been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, but so far have yet to make any concrete offers.

Swansea would have to consider a bid if it was deemed of a certain value due to the financial situation surrounding the club.

However, the club will not be courting an offer as they hope to keep hold of the forward this season.

Piroe had an incredibly successful first campaign at Swansea, scoring 22 goals in the league upon his arrival from PSV Eindhoven.

His goals helped the team through a transitional season in which the side finished 15th in the table.

The forward has yet to get on the score sheet in the new term with Swansea currently 22nd in the table with only one point and one goal to their name.

Up next for Martin’s side is a League Cup clash away to Oxford United on August 9.

The Verdict

Swansea have made a habit of building up players only to sell them on for big fees, with Downes only the latest in a number of big moves in recent years.

But losing Piroe in the same summer would be hugely detrimental to the side’s chances of being competitive this season.

The 22-year old has not had the best start to the new campaign, but it is still early doors and the goals will come.

If he can carry his form from last season and continue to develop then he could yet still earn a big fee for the club in 12 months’ time when a sale would be more palatable for supporters.