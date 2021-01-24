Swansea City stance over 25-year-old winger revealed

Swansea City are interested in signing Paul Arriola, but have yet to make a bid for the DC United winger, according to the club’s chief executive Julian Winter.

The Swans have already completed the signing of one player from the MLS this month, with Jordan Morris joining on loan with the option to buy from the Seattle Sounders.

Arriola has also been linked with a move to The Liberty Stadium this month, but while it seems the 25-year-old is someone they are aware of, they have yet to make an offer to DC United for the player.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales about that rumoured pursuit of Arriola, Winter simply said: “He is a name on a list but we are not talking.”

Since joining DC United Tijuana in Mexico in the summer of 2017, Arriola has made a total of 72 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 14 goals and ten assists during that time.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Arriola’s contract with DC, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Swansea have made three signings so far this month, with the aforementioned Morris joined by goalkeeper Ben Hamer and midfielder Conor Hourihane in making the move to the Liberty Stadium.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

It does seem as though Arriola could be a useful asset for Swansea if they were to complete a deal to bring him to Wales.

However, with the options they already have in attack with the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe joined by Morris, you do wonder if this is a signing they particularly need to make.

As a result, it makes sense for Swansea to hold off on a bid for now, until they are certain this is a deal they want to do, although with time running out in the window, they may not want to wait too long before deciding to make their move.