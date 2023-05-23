Swansea City are reportedly "looking around" and "have an open mind" about potential Russell Martin replacements.

The Swans could soon be looking for a new manager amid reports that Martin is set to join Southampton ahead of their return to the Championship.

The Saints were relegated to the second tier earlier this month and are on course to finish bottom of the Premier League table, which looks set to bring Ruben Selles' tenure to an end.

Football League World revealed last week that Martin was one of the names under consideration to take charge at St Mary's and things have progressed quickly over the last few days.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that the Swansea boss had verbally agreed to become the new Southampton boss but, according to journalist Alan Nixon, compensation - thought to be less than £1 million - needs to be paid before he can complete the move.

Martin is expected to take his backroom staff with him to his new club.

Swansea City new manager hunt

The 37-year-old's impending exit, which comes two years after he was appointed as the successor to Steve Cooper, leaves the Swans searching for a new manager.

According to Nixon, the Championship club "are looking around" and "have an open mind at this point".

However, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is reportedly not a name that has been mentioned in relation to the vacant job at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Potential Russell Martin replacements

Given the progress that has been made at the South Wales club over the past two seasons and the way the Swans finished the 2022/23 campaign, Martin's departure is, without doubt, a big blow.

He'd made his frustration about a lack of investment in the playing squad clear on a number of occasions so it's not a huge surprise that he's jumped at the chance to take charge at Southampton, who should have a decent budget after dropping down from the Premier League.

The good news from a Swansea perspective is that this has come right at the start of the summer, which allows them to bring a new manager in ahead of pre-season and the transfer window.

Given their unwillingness to spend in recent windows, you'd imagine they'll be looking at coaches that are currently available or at least not in top roles at other clubs.

The likes of Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder could be two more experienced options they look at while up-and-comers like Brian Barry-Murphy, Francesco Farioli, and Jody Morris may also be on their radar.